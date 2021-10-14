On Sexual Anarchy

October 14, 2021 | by Chris Future

God’s sexual order is as plain in nature as it is in scripture, and people everywhere have observed and recognized these “facts of life” for millennia. But the progressive left has succeeded in so corrupting our language, our media, and our universities that it is now controversial to state observable, objective, scientific truths. It’s even worse if you root those truths in the Judeo-Christian tradition. So what are the facts? There are only two genders; transgenderism and gender “fluidity” are lies that hurt people and abuse kids; God’s good, loving, and joyful ideal for our lives is for a man...



