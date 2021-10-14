San Antonio ISD Vaccine Mandate begins tomorrow. Still no State Court Emergency Injunction

October 14, 2021 | by Chris Future

“The governor has made it very clear – the way through the pandemic is through personal responsibility, not government mandates.” Attorney General Paxton said. “To all of the employees in San Antonio ISD who have decided not to get a COVID-19 vaccine at this time: We are fighting for your rights, and we fully expect the courts to stop the district’s unlawful mandate.”



