The Jesse Kelly Show, M-F, 6-9 PM Eastern, 5-8 PM Central

October 14, 2021 | by Chris Future

It's time for The Jesse Kelly Show! Let's have some fun! Listen live at the link below. Jesse's show is now on over 200 radio stations across the nation, replacing Buck Sexton. Those of us who miss Rush very much know that no one could ever replace him, but if you give Jesse a chance, you'll find him to be a very intelligent, refreshing, naturally funny truth teller.Jesse is a former Marine. He and his beautiful wife live in the Houston area with their two young sons. He's a self-deprecating historyphile with an infectious laugh. His time slot is later...



Read More...