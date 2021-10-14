WALMART VS. WHITENESS (The company’s new training program tells hourly employees that they are guilty of “internalized racial superiority.”)

October 14, 2021 | by Chris Future

Walmart Inc. has launched a critical race theory training program that denounces the United States as a “white supremacy system” and teaches white, hourly wage employees that they are guilty of “white supremacy thinking” and “internalized racial superiority.” According to a cache of internal documents I have obtained from a whistleblower, Walmart launched the program in 2018 inpartnership with the Racial Equity Institute, a Greensboro, North Carolina, consulting firm that has worked extensively with universities, government agencies, and private corporations. The program is based on the core principles of critical race theory, including “intersectionality,” “internalized racial oppression,” “internalized racial inferiority,”...



Read More...