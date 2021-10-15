Jab: Scientist Discovers Hatching Eggs, Parasites Birthed After Injection (partial transcript, some images from 14 min video, related links)

October 15, 2021 | by Chris Future

Text under Stew's Video on Rumble:Rumble — This seems really scary. A polish scientist looking into the secret "vaccine" recipe made horrific discoveries! Maybe we know why Ivermectin is working! Get your early treatment protocol NOW, and get right with God!Transcript Begins:Stew Peters: So fact checkers from Newsweek, USA Today, I think even MSNBC have disproven the fact that a Delta Airlines died in mid-flight after being ‘vaccinated’. How did they get that information? How did they debunk the story? Well they just asked Delta. Delta said, “Nope that didn’t happen,” so factually, it has to be false.‘There’s no graphene...



Read More...