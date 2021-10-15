UK Conservative Lawmaker Dies After Being ‘Stabbed Multiple Times’

October 15, 2021 | by Chris Future

A British Conservative MP has died after being stabbed multiple times on Friday when meeting members of the public in his constituency. Sir David Amess, 69, who represented Southend West in Essex, was fatally attacked at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea. The father-of-five is the second sitting MP to be killed in such circumstances in five years, following the death of Labour MP Jo Cox in 2016 as she attended a constituency surgery. According to Sky News, a man walked into the meeting place and “stabbed him multiple times.” ... According to the BBC, Amess was known as a social...



