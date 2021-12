Snopes Publishes Helpful Fact Check On 1996 Basketball Documentary ‘Space Jam’

July 25, 2019 | by Chris Future

U.S.—If you want to know if something's true, the first place you should go is Snopes.com. Snopes has an impeccable record, never having gotten any facts wrong and definitely not showing any bias when it comes to fact-checking fake news, hoaxes, and satire.

The post Snopes Publishes Helpful Fact Check On 1996 Basketball Documentary 'Space Jam' appeared first on The Babylon Bee.



Read More...