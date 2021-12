Trump Proves He’s Not A Racist By Showing His Rejection Letter From The KKK

July 31, 2019 |

WASHINGTON, D.C.—President Trump has responded to recent charges that he is a racist, now producing a document that he believes for a fact proves he is not a racist: a rejection letter from the Ku Klux Klan.

