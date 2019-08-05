Video Games Blamed For Sudden Rise Of Hastily Constructed, Abandoned Forts Across Nation

U.S.—Forts are everywhere. They’re often hastily constructed -- thrown together in less than a minute from pieces of wood (and sometimes stone or steel) -- and often abandoned, the kids who made them running off to make another fort in mere minutes. Parents are baffled, but an easy culprit has been found: video games.

