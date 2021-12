Asylum Orderlies Return Hillary Clinton To Padded Cell Disguised As Oval Office

October 21, 2019 | by Chris Future

WASHINGTON, D.C.—According to sources close to Hillary Clinton, the failed presidential candidate was gently returned to her padded cell disguised as the Oval Office over the weekend.

The post Asylum Orderlies Return Hillary Clinton To Padded Cell Disguised As Oval Office appeared first on The Babylon Bee.



Read More...