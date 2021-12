Small Island Of Uncultured Savages Rejects America’s Gracious Attempt To Introduce Them To Good Food

October 21, 2019 | by Chris Future

SMALL UNCULTURED ISLAND IN THE ATLANTIC—A previously unexplored small island of uncultured savages in the Atlantic has rejected American missionaries' attempts to introduce them to good food.

The post Small Island Of Uncultured Savages Rejects America's Gracious Attempt To Introduce Them To Good Food appeared first on The Babylon Bee.



Read More...