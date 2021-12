Multiple Sources Accuse Donald Duck Of Walking Onto Movie Sets Without Any Pants

October 25, 2019 | by Chris Future

HOLLYWOOD, CA—Times have changed in Hollywood since the early days, and no one is learning that lesson harder than industry veteran Donald Duck. Multiple sources have accused him of walking onto movie sets throughout his career without wearing any pants.

