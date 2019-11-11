Church That Believes Exactly What The World Believes Not Sure Why No One Bothers Coming To Church Anymore

November 11, 2019 |

PORTLAND, OR—Lifeforce Community Church prides itself on believing exactly what the surrounding culture believes. On issues ranging from intersectionality and identity politics to the existence of God and the nature of sin, the church takes great pains to match every single one of its core doctrines to that of secular American society.

