Greta Thunberg Mural Equipped With Laser Eyes That Shoot At SUVs

November 11, 2019 |

SAN FRANCISCO, CA—A new mural in downtown San Francisco of Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg has a surprise for passersby: her eyes are equipped with high-powered lasers designed to seek and destroy carbon-emitting SUVs on the streets below.

