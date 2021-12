Man Wears Sweatshirt Just In Case Wife Gets Cold

November 11, 2019 |

FRANKLIN, TN—Whenever local man Paul Conger and his wife are about to go out, Conger is sure to check the weather. If it looks like it's going to be cold outside, Conger wears a sweatshirt, just in case his wife gets cold.

