NFL Players Push To Expose Whistleblower Who Made Public Allegations Of Offsides

November 11, 2019 |

DALLAS, TX—The Dallas Cowboys’ defensive line was rocked Sunday with allegations that they were offsides. It was the third down for the Vikings with the Cowboys preparing to defend when a whistleblower suddenly made public an accusation that Maliek Collins had crossed the line of scrimmage before the snap.

