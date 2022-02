Hillary Clinton Slams Trump For Not Taking A More ‘Hands-Off’ Approach To Embassy Attack

January 1, 2020 |

WASHINGTON, D.C—Hillary Clinton has slammed President Trump on Twitter for not taking a more "hands-off" approach to the protests in Iraq that threatened American lives at the embassy there.

