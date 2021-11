George Lucas Releases Special Edition Of The Bible Where Malchus Attacks Peter First

January 20, 2020 | by Chris Future

U.S.—George Lucas is renowned for his ability to re-release better, much-improved editions of classic films. Everyone loves it when he changes beloved scenes and characters and adds CGI characters to perfectly good scenes.

The post George Lucas Releases Special Edition Of The Bible Where Malchus Attacks Peter First appeared first on The Babylon Bee.



Read More...