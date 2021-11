Staffers Beg Ralph Northam To Reconsider MLK Jr Costume

January 20, 2020 | by Chris Future

RICHMOND, VA—As Governor Ralph Northam prepared to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day, staffers begged him to reconsider dressing up as the iconic civil rights activist.

The post Staffers Beg Ralph Northam To Reconsider MLK Jr Costume appeared first on The Babylon Bee.



