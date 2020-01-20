The Babylon Bee Editorial Board Endorses That Lady Who Screamed At The Sky During Trump’s Inauguration For The Democratic Primary

January 20, 2020 | by Chris Future

Every election, The Babylon Bee editorial board sees fit to endorse the very best choice for the nation. In 2016, back before Seth Dillon bought the site and stopped us from doing Christian satire, we endorsed Kirk Cameron. In 2018, we endorsed the cast of The West Wing for Congress. This was ultimately a mistake because it turns out they are actors and not actual politicians. Oura culpa.

