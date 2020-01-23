Saudi Crown Prince Calls Jeff Bezos To Casually Ask Him About His First Pet, Mother’s Maiden Name, And The Street He Lived On As A Child

January 23, 2020 | by Chris Future

RIYADH—Saudi Arabia's crown prince called his buddy Jeff Bezos recently just to casually chat with him and ask what his first pet's name was, his mother's maiden name, and the name of the street he lived on as a child, sources confirmed Thursday.

The post Saudi Crown Prince Calls Jeff Bezos To Casually Ask Him About His First Pet, Mother’s Maiden Name, And The Street He Lived On As A Child appeared first on The Babylon Bee.



Read More...