CNN Unveils New Format Where Hosts Just Watch Fox News And Yell At It

January 24, 2020 | by Chris Future

ATLANTA, GA—CNN has introduced a new format for its news shows: Now when people tune in, they’ll see two anchors sitting at a desk with a TV between them tuned to FOX News about which the anchors will yell about angrily.

