Flower Arrangement In Church Sanctuary Steps Down After 86 Years Of Service

January 24, 2020 | by Chris Future

PEOTONE, IL—Ninety-three pastors have come and gone since First Baptist Church of Peotone opened its doors 86 years ago, but one thing has remained unchanged—the flower arrangement on the pedestal next to the piano in the church's sanctuary. It has been a mainstay for the congregation since its inception; however, the church announced that this coming Sunday will be the final service for the floral display.

