Republican Senators Don Trusty Googly-Eye Glasses In Order To Get Some Sleep During Impeachment Trial

January 24, 2020 | by Chris Future

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Faced with the prospect of another drawn-out day of listening to fellow congresspeople drone on and on about impeachment, Republican senators donned their trusty googly-eye glasses in order to get a little shuteye.

