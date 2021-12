In Major Deal, The Babylon Bee Purchases Competing Satire Site CNN

January 25, 2020 | by Chris Future

U.S.—The Babylon Bee has been the world's best satire site for thousands of years, spawning dozens of secular knock-offs that just aren't quite as good.

