At Last: Spotify Will Now Automatically Switch Your Music From Secular To Christian As Soon As You Pull Into The Church Parking Lot

February 4, 2020 | by Chris Future

U.S.—Spotify has introduced a long-awaited feature for Christians: the app will now automatically switch over from secular music to Christian as soon as you pull into your church's parking lot.

The post At Last: Spotify Will Now Automatically Switch Your Music From Secular To Christian As Soon As You Pull Into The Church Parking Lot appeared first on The Babylon Bee.



Read More...