Dad Who Just Sat Down Pretty Sure Kid’s Scream Wasn’t Anything Serious

February 7, 2020 |

AUSTIN, TX—Chris Richards, who just finally -- finally -- was able to sit down and relax for a moment, was startled to hear a scream from one of his three kids upstairs. He briefly considered having to stand back up and trudge upstairs but decided the scream probably wasn’t important.

The post Dad Who Just Sat Down Pretty Sure Kid’s Scream Wasn't Anything Serious appeared first on The Babylon Bee.



Read More...