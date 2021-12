Backup Worship Singer Promoted To Having Mic Turned On

February 10, 2020 |

WHIDBEY ISLAND, WA--During this week's Sunday Morning service at Authentic Community Fellowship, worship leader Brocke Lively made a very special announcement. In between back-to-back performances of "Waymaker," Lively ceremoniously presented long-time backup worship singer Jeanne Sigler with a special placard.

