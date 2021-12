Biden Giving Up On Primary To Focus On Secondary

February 12, 2020 |

U.S.—After disastrous fourth- and fifth-place showings in Iowa and New Hampshire, Joe Biden is considering a complete change in strategy. “This primary is pure malarkey,” Biden told reporters, using the harshest language he knows. “We’re no longer even participating in it. Instead, we’re going to sweep the secondary.”

