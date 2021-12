‘Kids Are A Blessing,’ Says Man Who Complains About Them Often

February 12, 2020 |

PLYMOUTH, MI—According to sources close to local father Bryan Roper, the father of three always tells fellow Christians how much of a blessing from God his kids are -- the very same kids he complains about "literally all the time."

