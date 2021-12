Scholars Now Believe Jesus Called Pharisees ‘Dog-Faced Pony Soldiers’

February 12, 2020 |

ISRAEL—Jesus was the master of dissing his theological foes, from calling the Pharisees a "brood of vipers" to telling the moneychangers in the temple that they had turned God's house into a "den of thieves."

