Apple Admits Coronavirus Will Effect Q2 Results

February 18, 2020 |

Apple announced it won’t meet financial guidance for Q2 because the part of the planet where all its stuff is made has turned into the opening credits of an early 2000s zombie movie.

The innovative smartphone business (that innovated the genius idea of placing your entire production line in a single country on the other side of the world) says sales and production have been heavily impacted by the Chinese viral outbreak.

On a call with investors yesterday, Apple said all of its Chinese production facilities have now been reopened, with the exception of several factories at the epicenter of the outbreak.

However, as no one said ever, you can throw a barn dance for the horses, but that doesn’t mean they’ll dance.

Despite getting the nod to return to work from their friendly neighborhood authoritarian dictator, Xi Jinping, workers have been reluctant to go back.

Some folks have been cut off from their jobs by the various travel bans put in place to halt the spread of the virus. While most are simply afraid of catching the virus and dying in the Apple canteen.

As a result, production is ramping back up at a snail’s pace. (And the snail is wearing a cute little face mask to make sure he doesn’t catch the virus.)

“The health and well-being of every person who helps make these products possible is our paramount priority, and we are working in close consultation with our suppliers and public health experts as this ramp continues,” Apple said in a statement.

Apple told investors its sales would be further impacted by reduced demand for iPhones in China, the third-largest market for iPhones after the U.S. and Europe.

For some reason, upgrading the old iPhone just isn’t a high priority for Chinese citizens who have boarded themselves up in their homes right now.

Outside of China, Apple said demand is in line with the company’s expectations. But the company’s stock (AAPL) dropped 2.4% when the markets opened this morning.

Meanwhile, as the death toll from the coronavirus ticks upwards, its growth forecast for China has dropped from 5.8% to 5.2% for 2020, reflecting “a severe but short-lived economic impact, with knock-on effects for economies across the region.”

Pier 1 Imports has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection because no one wants to buy furniture from the same place they get their chocolate-covered ants.

Burdened by mountains of debt (and trash heaps of knickknacks) and struggling to keep pace with its competitors, the home décor chain has been desperately trying to keep its head above water for some time now.

Chapter 11 bankruptcy will give the retail store (where I buy all my full sets of medieval armor) a chance to offload the chain on any shmuck that will have it. The company is already in talks with multiple potential buyers, according to a statement Monday.

“Today’s actions are intended to provide Pier 1 with additional time and financial flexibility as we now work to unlock additional value for our stakeholders through a sale,” CEO Robert Riesbeck said in the statement.

Pier 1, who has a one-star rating on consumeraffairs.com, says it will remain open during the bankruptcy process but will close as many as 450 crapola stores nationwide. (So if you need a wicker chair that will be totally unusable in five years, you better act now.)

It’s never a proud day when a company has to declare bankruptcy. But there are worse reasons to file for Chapter 11.

Much… much… worse reasons (*looks nervously at the next article*).

The Boy Scouts of America filed for bankruptcy protection today amid a landslide of lawsuits threatening to wipe out America’s favorite place to send their kids to build character/be sexually abused.

Over the decades, the Boy Scouts has been accused of thousands of cases of sexual abuse, perpetrated by its employees and volunteers, and faced allegations of actively working to cover-up incidents of child abuse.

The vast majority of these cases would be well past the statute of limitations today. But a new set of laws enacted in multiple states has created a temporary window for these crimes to be prosecuted, regardless of time passed — opening up the Boy Scouts of America to hundreds of sexual abuse lawsuits and millions of dollars in liability in the process.

“For years, organizations like the Boy Scouts counted on these laws protecting them,” Paul Mones, an attorney representing many of the men suing the Boy Scouts, told NPR. “Now those laws are not there, and the Boy Scouts have fallen under their own weight of these abuse allegations and the potential cases that will be filed.”

These lawsuits allege (rather convincingly) that the organization failed to effectively screen sexual predators applying to work at their free-for-all boy jamboree. (Shockingly, the “are you a sexual predator?” question on the application was 100% ineffective.)

In 2020, there are about 275 pending lawsuits against the Boy Scouts of America, with an additional 1,400 claims that have yet to be filed.

The Chapter 11 bankruptcy, however, automatically halts all of those lawsuits.

In its filing, the Boy Scouts said the cost of defending and resolving sex-abuse claims “has become unsustainable,” so it’s just going to not really do that sort of thing anymore.

The Boy Scouts will use this bankruptcy filing to shield its $1.4 billion assets and shift the conversation to finances and away from ”who protected sexual predators so they could continue to wear little khaki shorts every weekend.”

Paul Mones says the Boy Scouts case should serve as a warning to any organization that put its reputation above the safety of minors.

“If the largest youth organization by far in the United States can be crippled under the weight of doing nothing about their sexual abuse allegations and covering the problem up, I think it is a warning shot across the bow to all churches and youth organizations and schools that have this problem and don’t act proactively to resolve it.”

Last week, the White House released its proposed budget that outlines the Trump administration agenda for the next few years if el presidente gets reelected in November.

We covered the broad strokes of the deal in Monday’s issue of One Last Thing. But there was a section of the budget that many overlooked, one that would be a shot in the arm for a certain industry.

Amid the snips to safety net programs and a plan to return to the moon, the White House proposed doubling the spending on AI and quantum computers.

(We might discuss quantum computers and their potential applications in detail another day. But for now, just picture a fancy Star Trek supercomputer 100 millions of times more powerful than your laptop.)

Quantum computers are about the size of a microchip. But the state of the art cooling chambers that house the computer look like a crappy Doctor Who prop.

Under the proposal, the government’s overall R&D spending would decline by almost $14 billion. But annual spending on AI would rise to more than $2 billion within two years and funding for quantum computing would increase to $860 million.

More than anything, this budget shows that the administration is serious about competing in this market with China, who, according to the most recent reports, spends more money on AI every year than every other country combined.

Although the White House has slashed R&D in general, the development of AI and quantum computing could dramatically speed up the process of parsing data and lead to faster, cheaper developments in the wider R&D sector.

As Dario Gil, director of IBM Research, told the Wall Street Journal, “AI and quantum technologies serve as force multipliers to the entire R&D enterprise of the U.S.”

All this is to say, if Trump can hold onto the presidency for another term, AI and quantum could be the play going forward.

Closing Data for 2/14/20

DJIA $29,396.38 ↓ 0.09% S&P Index 500 $3,380.02 ↑ 0.18% NASDAQ $9,731.18 ↑ 0.20% Gold $1,585.90 ↑ 0.45% Silver $17.73 ↑ 0.65% Bitcoin $10,335.00 ↑ 1.11%

Chinese stocks recouped their post-Lunar New Year losses yesterday.

Japan posted its second-worst quarter in a decade. If the country’s GDP shrinks this quarter, the world’s third-largest economy will enter a recession.

The White House is considering a tax incentive to encourage more Americans to buy stocks.

