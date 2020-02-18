More Evidence Jesus Was A Socialist: New Passages Say He Fed The 5000 By Robbing A Nearby Village

ISRAEL—Many have argued that Jesus is a socialist, and some newly discovered scrolls have added evidence to that claim. The scrolls have new passages giving extra context to Jesus's feeding of the 5,000, explaining that he did that by sending his apostles to rob a nearby village.

