Popular New ‘Noah Diet’ Has You Eat Two Of Every Animal At Every Meal

February 18, 2020 |

TONASKET, WA—Move over, keto. Step aside, carnivore diet. There's a new meat-based diet taking the Christian world by storm, and it's straight out of the Bible. Its adherents call it "the Noah diet," and just like the popular story of old, it involves two of every animal.

The post Popular New 'Noah Diet' Has You Eat Two Of Every Animal At Every Meal appeared first on The Babylon Bee.



Read More...