Economic Crisis Averted As Mike Bloomberg Vows To Give $1 Million To Every American

March 17, 2020 |

NEW YORK, NY—The looming economic crisis has been averted. While many were calling for the government to solve the problem, billionaire Mike Bloomberg stepped in to give every American $1 million.

The post Economic Crisis Averted As Mike Bloomberg Vows To Give $1 Million To Every American appeared first on The Babylon Bee.



Read More...