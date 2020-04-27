DXCM Trades Higher Amid Market Panic

April 27, 2020 | by Chris Future

On Friday, we looked at a monthly price chart of Seattle Genetics Inc. and noted the stock’s monthly price was trading above the 10–Month SMA.

Today’s Chart of the Day is a Daily Price Chart with moving averages for DexCom Inc. (NYSE: DXCM).

DexCom, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers.

Now, below is a Daily Price Chart with moving averages for DexCom Inc.

Back in June 2019, the DXCM 1–Month Price crossed above the 10–Month simple moving–average (SMA) indicating DXCM is on a PowerTrend ‘Buy’ signal (circled).

And from that point, especially during the panic of our infected market, prices have steadily risen.

If you had purchased DXCM shares when the PowerTrend ‘buy’ signal occurred for the stock back in June 2019, when the stock was around $156.87, you’d be up 111.9% by now.

Not a bad profit for a less–than–a–year–hold of a major medical devices company.

Now, as you can see, the 1–Month moving–average is still above the 10–Month SMA. That means the bullish trend is still in play!

As long as the 1–Month Price remains above the 10–Month SMA, the stock is more likely to keep trading at new highs in the coming days and weeks.

We’ll be keeping our eye on this stock as it continues to trend upward so we’ll know the moment the market conditions shift and the stock begins to come back down.

Additionally, we’d like to talk about how a previous Chart of the Day stock has done…

On April 15th, we highlighted Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: KALA), noting that KALA stock had been making a series of higher highs and higher lows.

If you happened to have purchased KALA shares on that day, you’d already be up 11.7%.

But… if you had purchased the right option contract, you would be up 25.7% in less than a week’s time!

