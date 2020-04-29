California Establishes Official Fun Police

April 29, 2020 | by Chris Future

SACRAMENTO, CA—In conjunction with Governor Gavin Newsom's "stay at home" order, the State of California will be unleashing a new state law enforcement agency tasked with carrying out the spirit of the order that no one anywhere even think of doing anything remotely fun at all and remain inside their locked homes feeling nothing but boredom and sadness.

