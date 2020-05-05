States Pledge To Remain Closed Until A Time Machine Is Invented And Someone Goes Back In Time To Stop Coronavirus From Happening

May 5, 2020 | by Chris Future

U.S.—State governors across America are promising to keep their states locked down until the coronavirus is eliminated from all of human history- past, present, and future. In order for this to happen, a sophisticated time travel device will need to be invented first. Governors have taken the brave step of leadership to ensure the history books record a total of zero deaths due to COVID-19.

