Through the Roof

May 5, 2020 | by Chris Future

MARKETS

Nobody’s Buying But House Prices Surge

Housing prices are surging despite the economy shrinking, jobs drying up, and the resurrection of an ancient Summerian God that will bring forth the end of times.

“Sure, there’s a portal to a dimension of unknown torment on the roof, but you try finding a 1–bedroom with an office this side of the Hudson.”

Even with the majority of the country locked indoors fantasizing about haircuts, housing prices rose 8% year–over–year to $280,600 in March, according to the National Association of Realtors.

Buyer demand and sales are contracting, which would usually lead to a fall in prices. But this whole apocalypse thing has the nasty habit of making things like economics (and people) behave erratically.

As it turns out, the housing supply is contracting at an even faster rate than demand because selling your house right now is a bigger pain in the ass than it’s worth.

“Demand absolutely just got a kick in the gut,” Skylar Olsen, senior principal economist at Zillow Group Inc., told the Wall Street Journal. “But at the same exact time, so did supply.”

Another factor, according to an investigation by the WSJ, is that sellers are simply refusing to cut prices of homes that aren’t selling.

Sellers seem to believe that the asking prices of these homes are right on the money. The only reason they’re not selling is that folks haven’t been able to visit them in person. (To be fair, it’s hard to picture yourself in your forever home when there’s an entire family currently sheltering–in–place in it.)

“People really aren’t leaving their homes” to go house–hunting, home–seller Sarah McMurdy told the WSJ. “We’re not looking to fire–sale the house. We’re in no rush. We would rather wait this out.”

Economists predict housing prices will drop later this year as sales continue to dwindle. But the Federal National Mortgage Association (or, as the fun economists call it, Fannie Mae) says it expects the median price of U.S. homes to tick up to $275,000 from $272,000 last year.

BUSINESS

Amazon VP Resigns in Protest of COVID–19 Firings

A prominent Amazon exec has resigned in protest of the firing of workers who asked for better protection from the virus that’s eating our society from the inside out.

Tim Bray, a high–ranking software engineer, handed in his resignation Friday and blasted the company in a long (poorly–formatted) letter on his blog.

Bray specifically cites the firing of Emily Cunningham and Maren Costa, two employees who criticized Amazon’s treatment of warehouse workers amid the coronavirus pandemic, as the reason for telling Jeff to go suck a Bezos.

“At that point I snapped,” writes Bray in a section of the post titled “Snap!” “VPs shouldn’t go publicly rogue, so I escalated through the proper channels and by the book.”

After raising the complaint through the appropriate channels (see: Pissing in a Windstorm & Other Futile Acts), Bray handed in his resignation and posted a scathing manifesto to his blog (which, as a former Amazon VP, really should be better designed than it is).

Emily Cunningham, one of the fired workers, told CNBC that she hopes Bray’s resignation would spark a chain reaction from other corporate Amazon employees who want to see meaningful changes made at the company.

“I think people in general want to work for companies that they feel proud of,” Cunningham told CNBC. “Amazon has an incredible opportunity to lead both in the coronavirus crisis (…) but it has to start by listening to workers instead of firing us.”

Amazon released a statement saying that it supports workers’ rights to protest “but that does not come with blanket immunity against bad actions, particularly those that endanger the health, well–being or safety of their colleagues.” (Yeah, how dare you endanger their health by asking for slightly better protections against a deadly virus? You monsters.)

BUSINESS

Adam Neumann Sues His Old Pal SoftBank

WeWork co–founder and bro who just wants to hang and have a couple of 11am tequilas, Adam Neumann, is suing SoftBank for backing out of a deal to bail out shareholders of the company he just ran into the ground.

The former WeWork CEO filed suit against the Japanese investment group (who has been funding his weed–fueled antics for years) for terminating a $3 billion tender offer to buy shares back from minority shareholders.

Neumann stood to walk away with a $970 million payout for his shares. But SoftBank has since backed out of the deal, citing several pre–conditions of the agreement which have not been met (and just being tired of Neumann in general).

“The abuses committed by (SoftBank) and SBVF (SoftBank Vision Fund) are so brazen that they have prompted legal action by a special committee of WeWork’s board,” said the lawsuit.

An independent special committee representing minority shareholders filed a separate lawsuit, calling SoftBank’s decision to terminate the tender offer wrongful and a totally not cool way to end a friendship.

SoftBank’s Chief Legal Officer Rob Townsend reached into his bag of stock “we’re being sued” responses and called Neumann’s claims “meritless.”

Under the terms of the agreement, SoftBank had “no obligation” to fulfill the tender offer. Though critics have accused Softbank of deliberately hindering WeWork from meeting the pre–conditions of the agreement.

In Other News

(Source)





ONE LAST THING

Projected COVID–19 Deaths Double

U.S. researchers have almost doubled the projected death toll from coronavirus in response to states reopening early.

So, that’s cool, I guess.

Coronavirus–related deaths in the U.S. are now projected to reach as high as 135,000 by early August, according to the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME).

The institute’s projections, which are a regular fixture in the White House’s coronavirus briefings, were based on businesses remaining closed until the end of May (and I just realized it’s my wife’s birthday this month and I have no idea what I’m going to do).

Researchers said the new figures reflect the increasing movement of people, relaxation of social distancing guidelines, and dudes getting all up in each other’s faces to prove a point.

“In each state, the evolution of the epidemic depends on the balance between relaxed social distancing, increasing temperature, and rising rates of testing and contact tracing,” said IHME Director Dr. Christopher Murray.

“We expect that the epidemic in many states will now extend through the summer.”

Meanwhile, the news of reopening economies (and subsequent deaths) drove a rally in the market. The Dow jumped 335 points (1.4%), the S&P 500 traded 1.7% higher, while the Nasdaq leapt 1.9%.

MARKET MOVEMENTS

Closing Data for Today

DJIA 23,909.76 ↑ 0.67% S&P Index 500 2,859.62 ↑ 1.17% NASDAQ 8,913.75 ↑ 1.40% Gold 1,715.55 ↑ 0.14% Silver 15.12 ↑ 2.24% Bitcoin 8,908.7 ↑ 0.88%

Shares of Victoria’s Secret’s parent company sank after it agreed to cancel its deal with Sycamore Partners to take VS private.

The U.S. trade deficit widened in March as the pandemic disrupted supply chains and depressed consumer spending.

Carnival Cruise Line will set sail from select ports starting August 1.

Cheers,

Shane Ormond

Editor, One Last Thing

