Mistrust, disgust, and getting on with life anyhow

May 7, 2020 | by Chris Future

So two “very smart people” walk into a bar the Oval Office. Bear with me. This is the biggest joke ever. So in they walk and they say to the prez, “Hey, prez. There’s this guy in England with a long, long history of overblown and hilariously wrong predictions of health disasters. He says 2.2 million Americans are going to die of Covid-19 if we do nothing, and a million will still go even if we do. No better scientists have backed up his work. “What say you recommend shutting down the entire country, and especially its small-business economy, based…



Read More...