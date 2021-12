‘Science!’ Shouts Democrat Before Running Into A Tunnel Painted On A Wall

May 7, 2020 | by Chris Future

A local Democrat exclaimed, “Science!” before running into a tunnel painted on a wall. It’s unclear exactly what the man thought “science” was, but it was definitely something that gave him enough confidence to run full speed into a solid wall.

