The Lockdown Rebellion is spreading!

May 13, 2020 | by Chris Future

More and more anger, and more and more actions against the tyranny of governments, can be seen, around the world. Even while the governments seek to expand the theft of freedom, and even to reinstate some of the authoritarian measures which have been lifted in recent weeks. And the media, either handmaiden or domineering mistress of governments, demands more and more.

Here are a few:

Let us start with Berlin, Munchen, and Stuttgart, at least, in Germany. The Daily Mail reports that riot police in the Hauptstadt clashed with hundreds of protesters in the plazas of Berlin, as the protesters chanted “Freedom.” Less violence met much larger protests in other cities. More crackdowns are promised by the Lander and Federal authorities.

In Castle Rock, Douglas County, Colorado, a restaurant owner reopened to booming crowds and reviews for Mother’s Day. In this “conservative” (relatively so) county, the ruling Tri-County Health Department responded quickly, delivering a cease-and-desist order well before noon on Monday. Reinforced by the State’s dictator, Jared Polis. Not just shut down the indoor dining, but shut down completely for at least 30 days. With incredible disrespect, the owner wasn’t even going to look at the letter, saying he was too busy serving people. until this evening after closing. He knew what it said, of course, with the media and spies and snitches swarming the place – but he refuses to shut down.

His sign is a good one:

I can list dozens of others who are pushing back – the Rebellion is growing.

I think this quote is worth pondering in light of the growing rebellion:

“Today,” he said, “we are governed by dangerous men and women. For they have taken away our ability to make personal choices, and they have used force to compel compliance. In doing that, they have not only violated their oaths to uphold the Bill of Rights, they also have committed the criminal acts of nullifying our rights. By using the powers of state government to do this, they have made themselves candidates for federal criminal prosecutions when saner days return.” Judge Andrew Napolitano.

As an example of the insane authoritarian sickness – the epidemic of authoritarian behavior that we see sweeping the Fifty States and the world, consider these:

This one is in Texas:

“A little two inch by two inch post-it note from my carrier was in there ,” said Bilbo. “That said they could no longer deliver my mail, because someone had tested positive for COVID-19 at this address.” Bilbo explained that she worried about her bills and packages including her sisters cancer medication that they normally get through the mail. “My mailbox is out on the street away from my house. I called Smithville Post office and they couldn’t tell me why except Bastrop police told them to stop my mail,” Bilbo explained.

Post-it note left for woman diagnosed with COVID-19 reads no more mail delivery

This raises red flags even more because our health records are SUPPOSEDLY protected from being shared, even with government agencies and the COPS – much less the USPS – by HIPAA. Apparently there is some “emergency clause” that HIPAA contains that lets them do this? Indeed, according to HHS itself (website), NO:

Does the HIPAA Privacy Rule require me doctor to send my medical records to the government? Answer: No. The Rule does not require a physician or any other covered entity to send medical information to the government for a government data base or similar operation. This Rule does not require or allow any new government access to medical information, with one exception: the Rule does give the Department of Health and Human Services Office for Civil Rights (OCR) the authority to investigate complaints that Privacy Rule protections or rights have been violated, and otherwise to ensure that covered entities comply with the Rule.

Again, there are many more cases that we can use as an example, including the condemnation of Jewish worship and funerals by the thug who rules New York City with his bullyboys in blue. The couple that recently attacked Hasidim (Jews) in Brooklyn screamed )at the people whose masks that they were ripping from their faces) that the Mayor said the Jews were spreading the disease.

A member of the Oglala Sioux Tribal Council condemned South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem’s refusal to lockdown the state because it “forces people to take personal responsibility” not to spread the virus. Imagine that!

We must fight, we must rebel, now – lest it be too late.



