Uber Eats Introduces Food Bazooka For Contactless Deliveries

May 13, 2020 |

U.S.—In order to deliver meals while maintaining contactless social distancing, Uber Eats has introduced a new long-distance food cannon drivers can use to launch your food hundreds of feet right to your front door.

