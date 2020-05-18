Government Announces Lockdown Of All Fast-Food Restaurants To Prevent Heart Disease

May 18, 2020 |

U.S.—State governments across America have responded with decisive action after startling reports surfaced that heart disease kills hundreds of thousands every year. In order to save lives, states have ordered all fast-food restaurants to close until we can flatten the curve of heart disease.

