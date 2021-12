Man Leaves The 99 Bible Verses That Contradict Him To Go Find The One That Doesn’t

May 18, 2020 |

HOUSTON, TX—As a dedicated Christian who believes in following the Bible, Charlie Schafer has been spending the past few days desperately combing through scripture, searching for just one verse that will support his beliefs.

The post Man Leaves The 99 Bible Verses That Contradict Him To Go Find The One That Doesn't appeared first on The Babylon Bee.



Read More...