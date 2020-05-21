The “People’s State” of Virginia

May 21, 2020 | FROM: rebellion

May I suggest more truth be shown by the flag of the Commonwealth of Virginia:

Current events have emphasized that the Old Dominion has become a tyrannical, socialist, dictatorship which claims to serve on behalf of the “people” and is ruled by a Democratic Party which has betrayed its membership, its principles, its history, and its oaths en masse. Their old flag honors traits that the current authoritarian regime completely rejects. So here, changed, is a new banner.

The changes are all symbolic of the changes that Virginia now “enjoys.”

The symbolism of the warrior princess of liberty (sometimes called Virtus) is of course voided with the no symbol. There is no virtue, no moral excellence, found in the government at Richmond.

The word “sic” is removed, changing the State’s motto to the more accurate: “Always Tyranny”

The princess is now in blackface, demonstrating the hypocrisy of, and double-standard enjoyed by the dictator ruling the formerly-free State. It is also reflective of the idea that ALL Virginians are now in the situation once suffered only by black slaves in the State.

The sword in her hand is now erased because Virginians cannot have dangerous weapons with which they might cause fear in (or actual harm to) the loving, compassionate masters. (I left part of the sword just to remind us of how much the Government in Richmond loved us: so much that they disarmed us.)

Of course, the warrior’s breast is also now hidden, because the bare breast symbolized nurturing motherhood. This is, of course, anti-feminist, sexist, and a criticism of abortion.

Dark blue may no longer be appropriate for the background color, but since in the Fifty States we speak of more-socialist, more-authoritarian (and of course, Democratic Party controlled) States as “Blue States” (Not the usual Red of Red China, the Soviet Union, and Socialist parties in general), I’m leaving it that way.

The wreath of leaves and grape vines is perhaps still symbolic. The leaves remind us at least a bit of cannabis leaves and the grapes could either represent wine – or maybe they are actually now hemlock leaves. So they can either represent the State keeping the population numbed by drugs and wine, or poisoning their minds and bodies. Or both.

And as someone pointed out, the woman in blackface, skirt up on her thighs, holding a pole (formerly a spear) is perhaps a reference to entertainment to keep the masses happy along with drugs and booze.

IF by this flag I am able to communicate the utter revulsion which I have for the government of the Commonwealth of Virginia, I am pleased.

For the most part, the people of that once-great State are kind, loving, hospitable, and often loving of liberty. Sadly, the majority of them – at least those able to and willing to vote – are stupid. And too tolerant of the evil which they have stupidly allowed to gain power over them.

I offer prayer for them, as we are encouraged to pray for those who are in prison – and that is certainly what Virginia has become. And not just for COVID-19.



