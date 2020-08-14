An Overpriced Ghost Town

TECH

The Dawn of the Fortnite Wars

Apple and Google pulled the world’s most popular videogame from their app stores yesterday, in a story that was as annoying for me to write as it is for you to read.

Fortnite owner Epic games incurred the wrath of the Great Internet Daddies when it violated their terms of service by rigging its game to bypass Google and Apple’s payment systems.

Epic’s Fortnite has always operated on a free-to-play model, which means your snotty little kid can technically download and play it free of charge. But in no time at all, they’ll be begging you for your credit card to make in-game purchases of hotdog hats, TikTok dances, and other paraphernalia that evoke long audible sighs from anyone over 35.

If your little disappointment machine downloaded their free copy of Fortnite through the Apple store, the iPod maker will take a 30% cut of every in-app purchase throughout the lifetime of the game.

That’s a sizeable chunk of golden rings (or whatever video game characters buy cigarettes with these days) and has been the source of conflict between developers and Apple for years.

Yesterday, Epic Games launched a surprise attack on Google and Apple, switching their in-app payments to a direct payment system that circumvents Apple and Google’s little wallets. Nerds everywhere are calling a declaration of war, a revolution, the birth of a rebellion. I’m just going to call it a thing that happened and move on with my life.

Apple and Google immediately removed Fortnite from their stores, which seems to be exactly what Epic Games was hoping they would do. Epic was ready and waiting with a lawsuit and a parody of Apple’s infamously pretentious 1984 commercial.

God, I hate 2020.

The little propaganda video positions Epic Games as a brave revolutionary daring to oppose a totalitarian regime. But really, it’s a lot more like a $17 billion company suing a $1.3 trillion company because it would like to be a $100 billion company.

“We must all choose to fight a painful battle now, or accept an all-powerful middleman with unbounded ambition to extract tribute and limit innovation in the decades to come,” said Epic’s billionaire CEO Tim Sweeney.

Epic Games sued Apple and Google in the US District Court in San Francisco yesterday, asking the court to issue an injunction to “end unreasonable and unlawful practices.”

The way this case plays out could have far-reaching consequences for Big Tech, which faces increasing scrutiny from antitrust regulators over a bunch of common practices that look kind of monopoly-ish.

REAL ESTATE

Manhattan is Turning into an Overpriced Ghost Town

Empty apartments in Manhattan topped 13,000 in July, when a stay-at-home order forced New Yorkers to acknowledge they were paying $4,000 a month to live in a Texan’s closet.

Over the last year, the number of empty units on the isle of dreams and pizza rats has doubled. Hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers left the city in March and April when New York became the epicenter of one of the worst coronavirus outbreaks in the world.

Landlords had hoped folks would return in July and August as the school semester started. But New York City’s magic spell only lasts if you’re continually huffing the noxious sewer fumes.

All segments of the market declined. But the Upper East Side was hit hardest, as wealthy Manhattanites fled to their vacation homes upstate with their show greyhounds Muffy and Yancy.

Rental rates in Manhattan continued to plummet, falling another 10% in July. But I wouldn’t get your hopes up about finding an affordable little cockroach hole in the big city just yet.

The average price of a two-bedroom apartment is hovering around $4,620, even with the incentives and months of free rent being offered by desperate landlords.

The vaguely defined experts are starting to worry that New York’s little rental hiccup has turned into long-term issue that will have a ripple effect on the local economy.

POLITICS

Congress Takes a Two-Week Break from a National Crisis

It will be weeks before an agreement on a new COVID aid package can be reached, as Republicans and Democrats break session to take their vitally important, government-mandated two week summer vacay.

[Insert gif of Pelosi and McConnell clinking frozen margs.]

As dictated by a pointless tradition started because air conditioning didn’t exist in 1776, Congress and Senate will close up shop and sit around on their asses for the next two weeks.

Before hopping off to whatever corona cluster they call home, party leaders indicated they had made zero progression on the coronavirus aid package the country is desperately waiting for.

On Thursday, Pelosi said she has no idea when the negotiations will resume, adding that she won’t come to the table until the GOP doubles the $1 trillion aid offer.

Buoyed by some reasonably positive earnings reports, Wall Street shrugged off the news and kept on keeping on.

ONE LAST THING

MARKET MOVEMENTS

Closing Data for Today

DJIA 27,915.34 ↑ 0.07% S&P Index 500 3,372.06 ↓ 0.04% NASDAQ 11,019.30 ↓ 0.21% Gold 1,952.30 ↓ 0.92% Silver 26.48 ↓ 4.46% Bitcoin 11,810.30 ↑ 2.54%

Following a two-year investigation, the Justice Dept. said Yale University illegally discriminates against white and Asian-American applicants.

Fewer than 1 million new jobless claims were filed last week for the first time since mid-March.

Minority owners in Washington’s NFL team are pressuring owner Dan Snyder to sell the franchise.

