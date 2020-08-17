No Softness in This Tech Giant

August 17, 2020 | by Chris Future

Friday, we looked at Bank of America (BAC) and concluded that, since it was not showing a confirmed PowerTrend buy signal, it was best to stand aside.

Tech stocks took a breather last week — none of the stocks in the technology sector appeared in the top 50 gainers list.

Today, we’re going to look at one of those tech stocks: Microsoft Corp. (MSFT).

MSFT develops, manufactures, licenses, supports and sells computer software, consumer electronics, personal computers, and related services.

MSFT is currently the second-largest company in the world, and first in the United States.

Was last week’s weakness a sign of things to come? Or just a pause to refresh?

Let’s check in and look at the strength of the trend on MSFT.

Here’s the daily chart below:

MSFT is continuing to make higher highs (blue arrows) and higher lows (red arrows). In fact, it’s last higher high was a new all-time level.

This is a sign that the uptrend is still going strong, and we should be looking for buy entries.

Now here’s the thing…

MSFT isn’t cheap, which is why options can hold such an advantage.

Instead of having to lay out over $20,000 to buy 100 shares, we can pick up a single options contract for a fraction of the cost and control 100 shares. Plus, the risk is capped.

That’s the power of options: huge reward potential and low risk.

