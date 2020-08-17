Trump Drives Around Playing Mailbox Baseball In Latest Voter Suppression Scheme

August 17, 2020 | by Chris Future

U.S.—President Trump's vote suppression efforts seem to know no bounds, with his main efforts focused against the USPS to stop mail-in voting. In Trump’s latest attack on democracy, he is now driving around in a pickup truck playing “mailbox baseball” -- smashing mailboxes with a baseball bat to make it impossible for people to mail in their ballots.

The post Trump Drives Around Playing Mailbox Baseball In Latest Voter Suppression Scheme appeared first on The Babylon Bee.



Read More...