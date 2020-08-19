Anarchist Presidential Candidate Releases Comprehensive Zero-Point Plan

August 19, 2020 |

U.S.—Up and coming anarchist candidate "Lord Dweebles Dragonborn" is gaining in the polls after unveiling his proposed plan for the country which involves doing absolutely nothing. Pundits and political consultants were left scratching their heads after the release of the document which is just a blank piece of paper that smelled faintly of cannabis.

